Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$23.00. The company traded as high as C$20.00 and last traded at C$20.00, with a volume of 1700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.45.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$26,143.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,585.25. Also, Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 36,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.36, for a total value of C$638,188.32. Insiders sold 43,179 shares of company stock worth $758,832 over the last ninety days.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$416.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

About Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

