Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LCUT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

