Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$44.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at C$51.29 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.71.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.