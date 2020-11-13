Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magna International by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

