Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $184,333,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $66,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $251.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.