Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $276.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.37. The stock has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

