MannKind Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,878 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,382 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MannKind by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MannKind by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.14. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

