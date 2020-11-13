Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,566.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,493.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. 140166 boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.