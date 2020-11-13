Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRETF. TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.42.

OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $9.55 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

