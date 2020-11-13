Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOOR. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,323,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Masonite International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

