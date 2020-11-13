Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $265.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $233.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.13.

MRTX opened at $232.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $240.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

