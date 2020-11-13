Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.43 ($7.56).

LHA opened at €9.14 ($10.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.48. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

