Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.67%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

