Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mustang Bio in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 304.3% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 172,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.