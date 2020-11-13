National Bank Financial Boosts goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$93.00

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$80.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$85.27.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$150.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.1400008 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

