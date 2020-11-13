National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) (TSE:CTC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $11.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

CTC opened at C$215.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 12 month low of C$140.00 and a 12 month high of C$239.99. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$207.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$213.05.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

