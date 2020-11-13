National Bank Financial Raises Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$35.00

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$29.50 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE HDI opened at C$24.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.08. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.43 million and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.0500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

