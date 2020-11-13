NextGen Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NGACU) Quiet Period Will End on November 16th

NextGen Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NGACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 16th. NextGen Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:NGACU opened at $9.90 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

