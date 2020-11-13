Nord/LB Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFXA. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

