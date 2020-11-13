Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Sells $1,496,461.20 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.