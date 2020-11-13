Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) (CVE:NBVA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.90.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (NBVA.V) Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

