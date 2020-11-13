Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oasis Midstream Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners’ rivals have a beta of 2.45, indicating that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million $122.12 million 2.72 Oasis Midstream Partners Competitors $1.04 billion -$296.25 million 0.52

Oasis Midstream Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners. Oasis Midstream Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oasis Midstream Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners Competitors 883 2332 1935 78 2.23

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 65.74%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.5% and pay out 882.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oasis Midstream Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16% Oasis Midstream Partners Competitors -96.96% -21.77% -6.76%

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.