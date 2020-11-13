Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Open Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 255.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 375,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 16.9% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

