Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $520.86.

NVDA opened at $538.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $537.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $332.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

