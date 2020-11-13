Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

XPO opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $105.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

