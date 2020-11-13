O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,592 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $456.83 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

