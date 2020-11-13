Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.57). Wedbush also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTK. BidaskClub raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

PRTK opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

