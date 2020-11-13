Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) COO Sells $1,765,723.68 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $256.87 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 546,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

