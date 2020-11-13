Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $859,222.56 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $256.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.01 and a 200 day moving average of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

