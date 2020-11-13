Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

