Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$103.00 at CIBC

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

PBH opened at C$95.74 on Monday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$104.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

