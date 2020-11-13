Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$113.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins raised Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$95.74 on Monday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$104.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

