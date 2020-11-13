Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Lifted by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNT. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.27.

KNT opened at C$7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.15.

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,000. Also, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,750 shares in the company, valued at C$7,014,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

