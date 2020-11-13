Raymond James Analysts Give Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) a C$0.35 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.54.

TSE:CR opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.62.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,016,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$406,727.60. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 301,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,060.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

