Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,761,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 363,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

