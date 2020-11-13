Resource Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resource Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,566.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,493.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

