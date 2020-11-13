Reviewing Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. -4.94% -5.26% -1.62% ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57%

45.5% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. 1 1 2 0 2.25 ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 30.03%. Given Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. $5.27 billion 0.86 $240.56 million $0.42 18.71 ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.68 $3.31 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B..

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1969 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

