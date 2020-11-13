Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.33.

TSE:RBA opened at C$84.85 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$83.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

