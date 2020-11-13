Roth Capital Raises Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $133.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $124.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.18. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $131.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.02.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.