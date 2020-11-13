Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$11.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -865.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.37. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$14.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,669.23%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

