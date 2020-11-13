Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €104.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.84 ($106.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.02. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

