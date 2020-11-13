Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.60 ($52.47).

FRA:DPW opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.69.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

