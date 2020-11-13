Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €85.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €90.84 ($106.87) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.02. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

