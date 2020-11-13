Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) a €18.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniper SE (UN01.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.90 ($30.47).

Shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €27.68 ($32.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.64. Uniper SE has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

