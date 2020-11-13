Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,566.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

