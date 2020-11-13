Scotiabank Boosts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $24.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.05. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $40.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

