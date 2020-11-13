Scotiabank Raises Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$34.00

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.40.

Get Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) alerts:

Shares of POW stock opened at C$28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a current ratio of 77.48. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.15.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.