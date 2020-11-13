Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 220,235 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 220,235 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after buying an additional 627,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after buying an additional 702,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,623,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

F opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -205.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

