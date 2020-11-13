Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Price Target Raised to C$0.35

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of S opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. Sherritt International Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

In related news, Director Maryse Belanger acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,670.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

