Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of SFT opened at $9.89 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.